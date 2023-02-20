‘Espionage’: Dutch govt expels Russian diplomats

THE HAGUE: The Dutch government announced on Saturday the expulsion of a number of Russian diplomats for alleged espionage.

The Netherlands will not allow more diplomats to work at the Russian Embassy in the Hague than the number of diplomats who work at the Dutch Embassy in Moscow, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said. About 10 employees of the Russian Embassy will have to leave the Netherlands, he said. The Russian trade office in Amsterdam will be shut down from February 21 and Dutch consulate-general in St. Petersburg from February 20.