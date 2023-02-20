Blinken warns Beijing against helping Russia

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned China that its “material support” for Russia’s war against Ukraine would attract sanctions and condemned the “unacceptable violation” of American sovereignty by a Chinese spy balloon as he met Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi. Blinken and Wang held talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on Saturday, in the first meet since the spy balloon row. Blinken made clear the US will not stand for any violation of its sovereignty, US spokesperson said.