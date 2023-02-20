World

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Turkey-Syria border region

The report came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Turkey that Washington would help "for as long as it takes" after devastating, deadly earthquakes in the same region two weeks ago.
An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
SYRIA: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake at a depth of two km (1.2 miles) struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

