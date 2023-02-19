Nine children shot outside Georgia gas station: Police

COLUMBUS (US): Nine people under the age of 18, including a 5-year-old, were wounded after shots rang out at a gas station in a Georgia city bordering Alabama, authorities confirmed Saturday.
Columbus police officers responded at about 10 pm Friday and found multiple gunshot victims amid a large group of people.
The victims, whose names were not released, ranged in age from 5 to 17. Seven males and two females were hurt, police said.
Authorities said the injuries all appeared non-life threatening.
“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country,” Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said in a statement.
“While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us,” Blackmon said.
