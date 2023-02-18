Security lapses identified in Karachi Police Headquarters terror attack

KARACHI: The terror attack at Karachi Police Headquarters was caused due to security lapses, reported Geo News. Karachi Police Office (KPO) -- a centrally located building on the city's main artery -- came under a terrorist attack on Friday by the banned outfit Teheek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to Geo News, there is no security gate to enter Police Lines Saddar where families of policemen reside. Sources said that terrorists allegedly entered KPO by climbing the rear wall and the three security checkposts at the city police chief's office were not manned at the time of the attack.

"Barbed wire, on the rear wall of the KPO, was also cut," they said, adding there are no CCTV cameras installed to monitor the building from the Shahrae Faisal side. Police investigators have collected the evidence. The car in which the terrorists came is present at the Saddar police station, reported Geo News. In the nerve-racking operation that lasted for nearly four hours, three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, were also killed in action.

Eighteen other people, including police and Rangers personnel, were also injured in the terror attack, which occurred after a deadly suicide attack at a Peshawar Civil Lines mosque that left 84 dead, reported Geo News.

The law enforcement agencies identified three terrorists involved in the KPO attack. Two of the terrorists belonged to North Waziristan while one of them belonged to Lakki Marwat. Following the attack, the IGP ordered extraordinary security measures at the police headquarters across Sindh. He also ordered expanding the intelligence network.

Officials said the terrorists reached the premises of the KPO situated near the FTC Building on Sharea Faisal in a white Corolla car around 7 pm. They approached the KPO from the Saddar Police Station. When police officials on duty asked the occupants to identify themselves, they opened fire and lobbed a grenade at the main gate of the KPO, forcing the policemen to take cover and retaliate, reported Geo News.

Soon afterwards, commandos sprang into action to counter the terrorists, who had now entrenched themselves in the five-storeyed police installation. Talking to The News, DIG Muqadas Haider said that terrorists were also carrying bags containing food items and were equipped with lethal weapons, including AK-47 which showed they had a long-term plan but never got the chance.

DIG South Irfan Baloch said the terrorists had attacked the complex from two to three sides. Police also rescued the trapped 40-50 police officials and staff, he said. Officials said that security had been beefed up after the incident at all police stations and other sensitive areas and buildings in Karachi. A strict vigil has been ordered at the police stations across the city.