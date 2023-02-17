As Biden readies for 2024 run, his physician says he is healthy at 80

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, his physician said Thursday.

“The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations,” Dr Kevin C O’Connor, Physician to the President, said in a memorandum, days after his annual physical at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

Biden’s current medical considerations include a-fib with normal ventricular response, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet. For these, he takes three common prescription medications and two common over-the-counter medications, the physician said.“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” said Dr O’Connor.

According to him, the most notable interval history for this past year was the President’s very extensively reported upper respiratory infection from SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). His initial infection ran from 21 July 2022 through 27 July 2022. He then experienced rebound COVID-19 positivity which started on 30 July 2022 and he tested negative on 6 August 2022.

“Fortunately, having been fully vaccinated and twice boosted at the time of initial infection, the President experienced only mild symptoms, consisting mostly of a deep, loose cough and hoarseness. He responded very well to standard, outpatient therapy, to include the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid,” Dr O’Conner said.

“His vital signs remained normal throughout his illness. Most importantly, his oxygenation remained excellent on room air. His pulse oximetry never fell below 97 per cent. The President experienced rebound positivity several days after testing negative, as has been well documented. Again, his course remained mild,” he said.

During his infection, the President was able to continue the business of the American people, working from the Executive Residence. He isolated in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. He made it a very deliberate priority to protect any of the Executive Residence White House Secret Service and other staff whose duties required any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him.

“The President has not experienced any residual symptoms which may be considered to be “Long COVID”. He has received his Bivalent COVID vaccine,” the doctor said.