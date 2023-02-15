Jaishankar visits Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi, Fiji

Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived in Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference. He was welcomed by Fiji Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Jaishankar and Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad on Wednesday discussed further advancing India-Fiji ties through developmental cooperation.

"Great to meet @FijiGovernment DPM @bimanprasad in Nadi shortly after our meeting in New Delhi. Discussed further advancing our longstanding ties through our development cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday. Jaishankar inaugurated the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadi.

Fiji President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere was also present at the event. At the event, Jaishankar emphasised on promoting Hindi across the world.

"In events like World Hindi Conference, it is natural that our focus should be on various aspects of the Hindi language, its global use, and its dissemination. We will discuss issues like the status of Hindi in Fiji, the Pacific region and indentured countries," Jaishankar said while addressing the World Hindi Conference in Fiji on Tuesday.

He said that the era of aping western languages and traditions is over. "The era when we equated progress & modernity with westernization is behind us. Many such languages and traditions which were suppressed during the colonial era are again raising their voice on the global stage," Jaishankar said.