Biden may give speech on balloon, unidentified objects: Source

President Joe Biden and his team are considering him giving a speech soon to address issues around the high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects shot down by U.S. military planes, a source familiar with discussions said on Wednesday.
The idea is for Biden to give the speech before departing early next week on a trip to Poland, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android