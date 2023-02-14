PM Modi greets Christodoulides on winning Cyprus presidential election

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nikos Christodoulides on being elected as the new president of Cyprus and said he looked forward to working with him to enhance India's ties with his country.

Former foreign minister Christodoulides was elected as the new president of Cyprus in a runoff election on Sunday.

His rival, veteran diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, conceded defeat.

"Congratulations to H. E. Nikos @Christodulides for being elected the President of Cyprus. I look forward to working closely with him to enhance India-Cyprus ties," Modi tweeted.