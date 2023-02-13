'UK expects to deepen relations with India in defence sector'

BENGALURU [KARNATAKA]: The United Kingdom wanted to broaden and deepen its relationship with India in defence area, especially with the air force, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis said at the Aero India 2023.

"Our expectation is to deepen and broaden the UK-India partnership. We're doing already in the trade, we're negotiating FTA, we're doing on students numbers. India tops for students numbers in the UK. Now we want to do it in defence area," Ellis said in an interview with ANI.

He further added, "We are already doing it in the armed forces, particularly the Navy, and now Air is going to be fundamental to us." The 14th edition of Aero India 2023 was inaugurated on Monday at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.

The British High Commissioner said that the UK is the biggest delegation ever to Aero India. He further added, " They're here because they're the world's outstanding producer of aircraft engines&want to work more closely with the Indian Government and companies."

At the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country, which was the biggest defence importer for decades, now exports defence equipment to 75 countries. "New India of the 21st century will now neither lose any opportunity nor lag behind in hard work. We're ready. On the path to reforms, we're bringing a revolution in every sector. The country which was the biggest defence importer for decades now exports defence equipment to 75 countries," said PM Modi at the Aero India 2023 event.

PM Modi said India of the 21st century will neither lose out on any opportunity nor will shy away from working hard to achieve its dreams. "Tejas fighter planes, indigenously developed INS Vikrant as well as the Helicopter factory in Tumakuru are examples of Make In India's strength. India of the 21st century will neither lose out on any opportunity nor will shy away from working hard to achieve its dreams," he said after inaugurating the five-day show in Bengaluru.

PM Modi also emphasised that India has become a potential partner of those nations that are much ahead of it in the defence sector. "Today, India is not just a market for defence companies in the world. India is a potential defence partner today.

This partnership is even with those nations that are much ahead in defence sector, nations that are looking for a dependable partner for their defence requirements," said PM Modi.