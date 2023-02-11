Pak told to stop issuing visas to Afghans after bogus visas detected

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani mission in Europe has allegedly issued visas to 1,600 Afghans on bogus residence cards of Sweden, it was learnt on Saturday, media reports said.

According to initial information received, the visas were allegedly issued to 1,600 Afghans by Pakistan's embassy in Sweden, Samaa TV reported.

In wake of the issue being noticed, the Foreign Office in Islamabad has ordered an immediate inquiry into the reports.

It has also asked all Pakistani missions abroad to stop issuing visas of any category to Afghan nationals/origin until further orders, Samaa TV reported.

The Pakistan Foreign Office has also asked for cancellation of visas granted to Afghans.

The Pakistan mission in Sweden, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, did not respond to Samaa TV's requests for a comment.