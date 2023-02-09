Representative Image
Representative ImageIANS
World

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

IANS

HAVANA: Cuba has reported its first cases of avian influenza, local media said. The virus was detected in wild birds at a zoo in Havana, Cuba's National Centre for Animal Health was quoted as saying by online news outlet Cubadebate on Wednesday.

Measures to minimise the spread of the virus nationwide have been implemented at the zoo, including quarantine and temporary closure of the facility to the public, the centre said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Health authorities have instructed bird keepers to immediately inform the national veterinary service of any further signs of the disease.

Cuba
Avian Influenza
Virus
temporary
first cases
National Centre for Animal Health
spread of the virus

