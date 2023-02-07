Viral pic of Turkey girl with her brother is ruling internet

CHENNAI: A recent picture of a young girl and her brother from the earthquake-hit Turkey has been ruling the internet. The image shows that the girl being stuck under a huge debris holds her little brother, seeking for help.
A Twitterati named Evan Luthra shared this image with a caption "My heart sinks when I see pictures like this."
Prayers from all over the world flooded on various social media platform for Turkey after three deadly earthquakes killed more than 5,000 people as on Tuesday evening.
Another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted eastern Turkey on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The fifth earthquake was reported around 12:41 pm (local time at a depth of 6.8 km at the location 38.116°N 38.669°E, added USGS.
