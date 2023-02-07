World

Erdogan declares state of emergency for Turkey quake zone

President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared as a disaster zone the 10 provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey, imposing a state of emergency in the region for three months
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the coordination center of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Ankara
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the coordination center of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in AnkaraReuters
ISTANBUL [TURKEY]: President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared as a disaster zone the 10 provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey, imposing a state of emergency in the region for three months.

In a speech, Erdogan said that 70 countries had offered help in search and rescue operations and that Turkey planned to open up hotels in the tourism hub of Antalya, to the west, to temporarily house people impacted by the quakes.

He said the death toll in Turkey had risen to 3,549 people.

