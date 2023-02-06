Flight to repatriate Musharraf's mortal remains gets delayed

NEW DELHI: The special flight from Dubai to repatriate the mortal remains of Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was delayed, media reports said on Monday.

Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

The 79-year-old former military ruler, who had been in the UAE since 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Musharraf's mortal remains were supposed to have been flown to Pakistan on a special flight at 11:30 am local time, according to Geo TV.

But the special flight has not arrived in Dubai so far.

“We were told the aircraft will leave Dubai on Monday morning with Pervez Musharraf’s body. We don’t even know the reason behind the delay,” Urdu news channel Aaj News reported.

The former Pakistan Army chief will be laid to rest at the Karachi Old Army graveyard and his funeral prayers will be offered at Gul Muhar Polo Ground in Malir Cantt on Tuesday after Zuhr prayers, according to The Express Tribune.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan’s missions in the United Arab Emirates are facilitating the transportation of Musharraf’s mortal remains, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The former military leader's wife Sehba Musharraf, son Bilal and daughter Ayla will bring Musharraf's mortal remains to Pakistan, according to Geo TV.

It said that Musharraf's mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi.

Musharraf seized power by ousting Sharif in a 1999 bloodless coup.

He served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008.

Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi in 1943 and fled to Pakistan in 1947, was the last military dictator to rule Pakistan.