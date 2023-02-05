Musharraf, architect of Kargil War, no more

He fought in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965 as a young officer, and also participated in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 as a Company Commander in the Commando Battalion.

Tharoor condoles Musharraf’s death; BJP slams Cong

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday condoled the passing away of Pakistan’s former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, saying that “once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace” between 2002 and 2007.

Tharoor’s social media post condoling Musharraf’s demise evoked a sharp response from the BJP which accused the Congress of “Pakistan parasti (worshipping)”.

Musharraf passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital, according to media reports. “’Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease’: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

“I met him annually in those days at the United Nations and found him smart, engaging and clear in his strategic thinking. Rest In Peace,” the former minister of state for external affairs said.

In a tweet, the BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared an old video of Musharraf talking about his son being invited by Rahul Gandhi and Musharraf’s wife, brother and son being invited for a lunch by former prime minister Manmohan Singh

when they were on a Delhi visit, during his tenure as the Pakistan president. “Parvez Musharraf who had hailed Osama Bin Laden and Taliban had sung praises of Rahul Gandhi too called him a gentleman and pledged his support to him. Perhaps this is the reason why Shashi Tharoor is eulogising the architect of Kargil and a backer of terrorism,” Poonawalla said in his tweet, tagging the video.

Musharraf, 79, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi. He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

He genuinely tried to address Kashmir issue, says Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said former president Pervez Musharraf was the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue. Musharraf, 79, passed away on Sunday at a Dubai hospital. “Deepest condolences.

Perhaps the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue. He wanted a solution according to wishes of people of J-K and acceptable to India and Pak. Though GOI has reversed all CBMs initiated by him and Vajpayee ji, the ceasefire remains,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Musharraf seized power in 1999 in a coup and served as Pakistani president from 2001-2008. Former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri had claimed in his book ‘Neither A Hawk Nor A Dove’ that India and Pakistan were close to finding a solution to the vexed Kashmir issue during the 2001 Agra Summit between the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Musharraf.

Declared fugitive, Musharraf faced charges in Pak