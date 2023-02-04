MoS Muraleedharan reaches Colombo to attend I-Day celebrations of SL

COLOMBO: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday arrived in Colombo to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka.

"Happy to arrive in Colombo to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka. Thank Honourable State Minister of Foreign Affairs @TharakaBalasur1 for the warm welcome.

Look forward to my engagements including interactions with Indian diaspora," tweeted Muraleedharan. At the invitation of the Government of Sri Lanka, Muraleedharan is visiting Colombo to participate in the celebrations connected with the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

During the visit, the Minister of State will also have separate bilateral interactions with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, MUM Ali Sabry on matters of mutual interest.

He will also have an interactive session with prominent members of the Indian Diaspora, said the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar also congratulated his Lankan counterpart MUM Ali Sabry on their 75th Independence Day.

"Warm congratulations to FM @alisabrypc and the Government and people of SriLanka on 75 years of their Independence," tweeted Jaishankar. He further reiterated that India would remain a dependable partner and a reliable friend of Sri Lanka guided by the Neighbourhood First policy.

"Guided by our Neighbourhood First policy, India will always remain a dependable partner and a reliable friend," tweeted Jaishankar.