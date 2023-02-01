Attempt to attack police station foiled in Pakistan’s Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The police in Pakistan's east Punjab province foiled a terrorist attack in the Mianwali district on Tuesday night, officials said.

The terrorists launched an attack on the police station with sophisticated weapons and tried to enter the building by taking advantage of the night, spokesperson for Inspector General Police Punjab, Usman Anwar told media.

He added several terrorists were injured in the incident, who fled the spot with the help of their accomplices, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group has claimed the attack yet.