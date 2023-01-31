Sudan reiterates commitment to basic human rights standards

KHARTOUM : Sudan has reiterated its commitment to basic standards of human rights, according to a statement from the country's Foreign Ministry.

During his meeting with Radhouane Nouicer, the visiting UN expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan, acting Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq on Monday reiterated Sudan's cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in enhancing human rights in the country.

For his part, Nouicer commended Sudan's cooperation with international organisations to improve human rights in the country, the statement said.

He stressed the need for the Sudanese authorities to work to remove Sudan's name from the agenda of the UN Human Rights Council by moving forward in the implementation of the national plan for human rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN human rights expert arrived in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, on Saturday for a seven-day visit to follow up on the human rights developments in the country.

Nouicer, a Tunisian diplomat, was designated as expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan in December 2022, replacing Adama Dieng from Senegal who resigned from the post in October.