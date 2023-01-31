Death toll rises to 93 in Pakistan mosque suicide bombing

PESHAWAR: The death toll from a powerful suicide bombing at a crowded Peshawar mosque in northwestern Pakistan rose to 93 on Tuesday after rescue teams retrieved more bodies from the debris, police said.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack which took place inside the mosque in the high-security Police Lines area on Monday.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers when he exploded himself. Sahibzada Noor Ul Amin, the Imam of the mosque, was also killed in the blast, police said.