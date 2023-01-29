Quake rattles Iran, kills three and injures 816

TEHRAN: At least three people were killed and 816 others injured after a 5.9 magnitude quake hit Iran's Khoy city.

The quake hit the region at 21.44 p.m. local time on Saturday and its depth was 7 km, the state media reported.

Governor-general of West Azarbaijan province Mohammad Sadegh Motamadian said injured have been rushed to various hospitals, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Seventy villages were damaged in the quake, he added.