U.S. Secretary of State condemns Jerusalem synagogue attack

UNITED STATES - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday condemned an attack by a Palestinian gunman on the outskirts of Jerusalem that killed seven people and wounded three others in a synagogue.
"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack," Blinken, who is due to travel to the region shortly, said in a statement.
"We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Israel's security."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android