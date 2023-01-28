World

"Outraged and pained": Joe Biden on fatal police assault video 

Tyre Nichols Death: "The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged," Joe Biden said in a statement.
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe BidenANI
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden declared himself "outraged and deeply pained" Friday by newly released footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis.

"The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged," Biden said in a statement, urging protesters to remain peaceful.

"Those who seek justice should not resort to violence or destruction," Biden said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
Justice
Tyre Nichols
Black man from Memphis
violence or destruction
newly released footage
people justifiably outraged

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in