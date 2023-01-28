"Outraged and pained": Joe Biden on fatal police assault video 

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden declared himself "outraged and deeply pained" Friday by newly released footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis.
"The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged," Biden said in a statement, urging protesters to remain peaceful.
"Those who seek justice should not resort to violence or destruction," Biden said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android