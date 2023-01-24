World

US mass shooting: 9 killed in a row

CHENNAI: Nine people, including two students, were killed in US mass shooting in three different places.

Two shootings were reported in Half moon Bay in California, leads to seven death and three were critically injured.

Another shooting was reported in Des Moines school in US' Iowa state. Two students were killed in a "targeted shooting" and three were critically injured.

