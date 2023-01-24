23-yr-old Indian injured in US armed robbery dies

NEW YORK: A 23-year-old Indian has died after he was shot during an armed robbery in Chicago, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Devsish Nandepu was shot during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side, Chicago police said on Tuesday morning.

He succumbed to his injuries, a report in ABC7 Eyewitness News said. The report said Nandepu died just after 4 a.m.

Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He had been shot in the armpit and taken to the hospital in critical condition during the incident.