Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Report

PANAJI: A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the early hours of the morning today following a bomb threat, police said.

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in Goa at 4:15 am, a senior police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he told Press Trust of India.

"It was diverted after an email was received at 12:30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane," the official said.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat.