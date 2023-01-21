World

Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Report

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in Goa at 4:15 am, a senior police official told news agency Press Trust of India.
Azur Air
Azur Air
PTI

PANAJI: A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the early hours of the morning today following a bomb threat, police said.

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in Goa at 4:15 am, a senior police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he told Press Trust of India.

"It was diverted after an email was received at 12:30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane," the official said.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Goa
Moscow
Bomb threat
Uzbekistan
Azur Air
Dabolim airport
Moscow-to-Goa flight

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in