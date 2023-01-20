Russia ramps up air defences with missile launchers on roofs

RUSSIA: Russia is urgently ramping up its air defences in Moscow amid evident fears of a full-scale attack on the capital city from Ukraine, with an anti-air system also being installed near Vladimir Putin's official residence outside the capital.

A Pantsir-S1 defence system has appeared on the roof of the Russian defence ministry's National Defence Management Centre (NTsUO) on Frunzenskaya Embankment, the command centre of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

A video showed the same powerful system being lifted onto a rooftop in Teterinsky Lane, Taganka district, one-and-a-half miles from the Kremlin.

And in another clip, the installation of another Pantsir-S1 complex emerged close to the Russian president's country retreat in Novo-Ogarevo, evidently to protect him from Ukrainian drones or missiles.

Pro-Russian Telegram channel acknowledged this was an admission that Moscow, with a 12 million population, is now vulnerable, with the deployment underscoring that the 'the military are afraid of a possible strike'.

On Wednesday, photographs appeared of the modern S-400 missile defence system in two locations, one in fields belonging to the Timiryazev Agricultural Academy in the northwest of the city, another Losiny island in a national park to the northeast where trees were felled for the installation.

There are reports of such deployments at half a dozen sites in Moscow, as Putin daily increases his defences in the capital city.

One deployment is said to be at Zarechye village, close to his country retreat Novo-Ogarevo, said Sirena Telegram channel.

A video purportedly showed the deployment.

There are rumours that Putin and his young family with former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva are now usually based in one of several secret bunker complexes.

The children have not been introduced to the Russian people, and secretive Putin has never confirmed his relationship with Kabaeva.

Ukraine is believed to be seeking to extend its reach with missiles and drones in Russia. One report said the Sokol-300 Punisher drone could hit targets deep inside Russia with a range of up to 2,050 miles.

It has a load of 300kg and can carry guided missiles.

Russian military reporter Alexander Kots: 'I am asked to comment on the instalment of air defence systems in several Moscow parks, and on roofs of buildings.

'Pictures and videos are shared in various Telegram channels…

'I see a very positive signal in this.'

It means defence chiefs 'clearly understand all risks, and understand that strikes at Moscow and the Moscow region are a question of time.

'It is good they started to prepare in advance, and not after the first strikes.' Earlier this week, it was reported that Putin had deployed Russia's fearsome S-400 defence missiles to two locations in the capital amid fears of an attack.

The S-400 'Triumf' is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles. It can also be used against ground targets.

One S-400 air defence system, which has a range of 248 miles, has been deployed in fields belonging to the Russian State Agricultural University in the northwest of Moscow. Another has been deployed to the Losiny Ostrov National Park near Sokolniki district in the northeast of the city.

The S-400 is capable of shooting down up to 80 targets simultaneously and is said to be able to travel at a speed of more than 10,000mph.

Residents say the deployments are new in Moscow, and highlights Putin's fears of a hit on his largest city. Despite multiple strikes by Russia on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, Moscow has not yet been hit.