First U.N. aid convoy reaches sites near Ukraine's Soledar

GENEVA: A U.N. spokesperson said that a three-truck humanitarian convoy had brought aid to around 800 people close to Soledar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday.

The supplies of food, water, hygiene and medicines are the first such U.N. convoy to reach the area which has been subject to intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Jens Laerke from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the vehicles, which departed from Dnipro, were being offloaded on Friday morning in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government, without giving an exact location.

