Blast hits railway track in Pak, 2 injured

ISLAMABAD: Two people were injured when a blast hit a railway track in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Friday, local media reported.

Two coaches and the engine of the train derailed due to the explosion at the track in the Sibi district of the province, the reports said.

The Jaffar Express train, which was on its way to northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from Balochistan, got hit by the explosion as soon as it left the railway station, according to the reports.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. No group has claimed the attack yet.