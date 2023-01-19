Ukrainians learn mine clearing skills from Cambodian experts

Capt. Arsenii Diadchenko, who led the Ukrainian team, said the training so far has been “quick and fast” but that they were learning good lessons.

“It will be very helpful in clearing our area of Russian mines,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the exercise.

Cambodia is still littered with mines after three decades of war and internal conflicts that ended in 1998, with an estimated 4 to 6 million unexploded devices still uncleared.

The NGO Landmine Monitor in its 2022 report listed both Cambodia and Ukraine among the nine countries with “massive” mine contamination, meaning they had more than 100 square kilometers (38.6 square miles) of uncleared fields.