World

Israeli troops kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek a state, has seen a surge of violence since Israel stepped up raids in response to a series of street attacks in its cities last year
Representative Image
Representative Image Reuters
Reuters

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian gunman on Wednesday, both sides said, and in a separate incident in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian was shot while carrying out what Israeli authorities described as a stabbing attack on a Jewish settler. The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek a state, has seen a surge of violence since Israel stepped up raids in response to a series of street attacks in its cities last year.

Troops carrying out arrests came under fire in Balata, near the northern city of Nablus, and shot back, the army said. The Den of Lions militant group said a local gunman was killed. In the southern West Bank, a Palestinian stabbed a Jewish settler at a farm and was shot, Yochai Damri, the head of local settlements, told Israel's Army Radio. It was not clear whether the wounded settler or someone else fired the shots, he said.

The settler was taken to hospital in stable condition, medics said. The Palestinian's condition was not immediately clear.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

West Bank
Palestinian gunman
Israeli troops kill Palestinian
Israeli troops kill
Jewish settler

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in