US, Germany to send fighting vehicles to Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The US and Germany will send armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine to bolster Kiev in its ongoing war with Russia, the White House has announced.

The announcement was made in a statement about a telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the call, Biden expressed the intent to supply Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, tracked armoured combat vehicles that are used to transport troops onto battlefield. Biden did not specify how many such vehicles will go to Ukraine.

Scholz, for his part, said Germany was prepared to provide Ukraine with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, according to the statement. The US and Germany will train Ukrainian forces on how to operate the respective vehicles being given to Ukraine.

Additionally, to strengthen Ukraine's air defence capabilities, Berlin will join Washington in providing Kiev with another Patriot surface-to-air missile battery. This will bring the number of such weapon system at Ukraine's disposal to two after the US announced one such delivery when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington in December 2022, according to the statement.