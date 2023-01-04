Pak govt has no option but to go to IMF, face humiliation: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the government knows that it has no other option but to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and face humiliation and that their legs start shaking at the name of elections, reported The Express Tribune. Pakistan is still struggling to cope with financial and human losses caused by the devastating floods.

Khan while addressing media persons in Lahore on Tuesday said: "Two families have been looting the country for 30 years. Over 750,000 Pakistanis have left the country there is a fear of where Pakistan is going [under the PML-N led coalition government]." He said: "What happened in the last seven to eight months is unprecedented. Overseas Pakistanis are very disappointed with the domestic situation."

"There is a wave of desperation in Pakistan they (the government) know there is no other option but the IMF where they will face humiliation. Their legs start shaking at the mere name of elections," Khan said as quoted by The Express Tribune. The Express Tribune report also quoted Khan as saying: "When we [the PTI] assumed power [in August 2018], the country was close to default."

Khan said the PTI government ordered corona vaccine worth $3 billion and gave new jobs. "We were repeatedly told that 'you failed'. Our Ravi City project was meant to save the river," he said.

He said that the PTI government was the best-performing government and asked the reason for removing the government. He said that the PTI government was removed and thieves were imposed due to which inflation has reached its highest level in 50 years. Khan recently said that Pakistan will enter default without the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, reported ARY News.

The ARY News report stated, "Khan while addressing a press conference with Sania Nishtar, a Pakistan Senate member, said that the nation should brace for a new wave of inflation. He said that the government has no option other than approaching the IMF, otherwise, the country will enter default."

"I want to give a message to the nation in this difficult time. Nearly 750,000 Pakistanis left the country. I want to tell them to fight the crisis instead of leaving the country in a difficult time," he said.

He said that Germany and Japan had also faced difficult times but the two countries fought the challenges and came out of the crisis. He said Pakistan should also fight the challenges.

He said he also faces threats to his life but will never leave the country.