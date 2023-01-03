World

Israeli FM to attend conference with Arab counterparts in March

The Ministry's director-general is scheduled to attend a working meeting next week with Arab counterparts in Abu Dhabi to prepare the meeting.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli CohenIANS
IANS

TEL AVIV: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced his plan to attend a conference in March with his counterparts from Arab countries that have normalised relations with the Jewish state.

Cohen, who took office last week in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition government, said the conference will be hosted by Morocco, Xinhua news agency reported citing a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry here.

The Ministry's director-general is scheduled to attend a working meeting next week with Arab counterparts in Abu Dhabi to prepare the meeting, he added.

Cohen was referring to the Negev Forum, a foreign ministerial-level framework established by Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, the UAE and the US in 2022 to develop Israeli-Arab relations, especially after the normalization Abraham Accords Israel reached with Bahrain, Morocco and the UAE in 2020.

"Expanding the Accords to other countries is not a matter of 'if' but of 'when'," Cohen said.

The Minister added that Israel's ties with the Arab countries resulted in $2.85 billion in trade in 2022 and "a significant contribution to security ... and regional stability".

Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a sixth term last week, has expressed hope of forming official ties with Saudi Arabia.

In the past, Riyadh has conditioned any diplomatic progress with Israel on progress toward a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Egypt
Morocco
UAE
Conference
Abu Dhabi
Israeli FM
Eli Cohen
Arab counterparts

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in