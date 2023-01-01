World

At least 10 dead, 8 injured in blast at Kabul military airport

The explosion comes three days after four people were injured in a blast that rocked Taluqan city, the capital of northern Takhar province on Wednesday.
Representative image
Representative imageANI
ANI

KABUL: At least 10 people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Kabul military airport on Sunday, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson. Abdul Nafee Takkur, a spokesman for the Taliban Interior Ministry, reported that an explosion caused injuries close to the military airport's main gate in Kabul.

No one has taken responsibility for the attack as of yet. This explosion comes three days after four people were injured in a blast that rocked Taluqan city, the capital of northern Takhar province on Wednesday.

Taliban security commander Abdul Mubin Safi in Takhar confirmed the explosion and stated that a bomb was placed under a local administrative staff's desk, The Khaama press reported. In the past few months, the war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents including explosions.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Kabul
kabul explosion
Takhar province
Kabul military airport
Taluqan city
Taliban Interior Ministry

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in