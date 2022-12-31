Rituals for Benedict's passing could be template for future ex popes

VATICAN CITY: When Pope Gregory XII, the last pope to resign before Benedict, died in 1417, the world was not watching.

Gregory had stepped down two years earlier in 1415 and spent his remaining days in virtual obscurity hundreds of miles from Rome. He was quietly buried in Recanati, a town near the northern Adriatic coast.

It will be vastly different with the passing of ailing 95-year-old Benedict, who the Vatican has said is in a grave but stable condition after a sudden deterioration in his health over Christmas.

The Vatican has painstakingly elaborate rituals for what happens after a reigning pope dies but no publicly known ones for a former pope.

After Benedict dies, the Vatican will be at least partially scripting new protocols. They could be a template for other popes who choose to resign instead of ruling for life, including Pope Francis himself someday, Vatican sources say.

Those for a reigning pope include a 30-page constitution called "Universi Dominici Gregis," Latin for "The Shepherd of the Lord's Whole Flock," and "Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis," (Funeral Rites for a Roman Pontiff) a missal of more than 400 pages that includes liturgy, music, and prayers.

Those rules say a pope's burial should take place between four and six days after his death as part of a nine-day period of mourning known as the Novendiale.

Vatican officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss such matters, said the script for Benedict's passing would depend on two key elements: If Benedict himself left any instructions and decisions that will be taken by Pope Francis.