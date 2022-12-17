FBI flagged tweets, accounts for 'misinformation': Twitter Files

WASHINGTON: The Federal Bureau of Investigation treated Twitter as a "subsidiary" as they asked to notify them and also flagged the tweets that are purportedly harmful "misinformation" since January 2020, the new edition of "Twitter Files" reveal.

Independent journalist and author Matt Taibbi called the treatment of Twitter by the FBI a "subsidiary" and said that the institution's contact with micro-blogging sites was "constant and pervasive."

Taking to Twitter, Taibbi said, "The #TwitterFiles are revealing more every day about how the government collects, analyzes, and flags your social media content." "Between January 2020 and November 2022, there were over 150 emails between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth," Taibbi wrote.

Taibbi found a surprising note while investigating about FBI and that was the high number of requests made by the investigation institute for Twitter to take action on election misinformation, including joke tweets from low-follower accounts.

In the wake of 2016, the FBI created the social media-focused task force, known as FTIF, which swelled to 80 agents and corresponded with Twitter to identify alleged foreign influence and election tampering of all kinds.