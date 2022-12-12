World

Armed men open fire at hotel housing Chinese visitors in Kabul

Armed men, on Monday, opened fire inside a hotel, which is frequently visited by Chinese and other foreigners, in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Reuters reported citing two Taliban and residents.
Hotel fire in Shahr-e-Naw, Kabul, Afghanistan
Hotel fire in Shahr-e-Naw, Kabul, AfghanistanREUTERS
According to Reuters quoting the residents of the Shahr-e-Naw area, the shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion.

Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay. Earlier, TOLONews also confirmed the news and tweeted,

"Residents of the Shahr-e Naw area of Kabul confirmed they heard a blast and sporadic gunfire. Security officials have yet to comment.

" This blast came a day after a mortar landed near Afghanistan's Spin Boldak gate, resulting in the death of 4 people and injuries to 20 others. Spin Boldak is a border town in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, next to Pakistan's border.

Taking to Twitter, ToloNews informed, "At least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate, a source told TOLOnews."

