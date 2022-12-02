Putin fell down the stairs at his home and soiled himself: Report

LONDON: Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs at his official residence and soiled himself while continuing to suffer from cancer, a Telegram

channel which claims links to his bodyguards has suggested, Daily Mail reported.

The 70-year-old Russian leader, whose health has visibly deteriorated since he launched his war in Ukraine, suffered the fall on Wednesday evening when he slipped coming down stairs at his Moscow home, General SVR channel claimed.

Putin landed on his coccyx, fell down five steps, then rolled on to his side and slid down two more. The sharp impact caused him to 'involuntarily defecate' due to 'cancer of the gastrointestinal tract', according to the channel.

General SVR has posted updates about Putin's health since the start of the war, though it has provided no evidence to support its claims or proof that it does indeed have connections within his guards, Daily Mail reported.

In the latest post, the channel wrote. "Putin stumbled and fell to his back, after which he fell on his side and slid down a couple of steps.

"The incident took place in front of the President's bodyguards, who reacted quickly and rushed to Putin's aid. Three security officers helped the President get to the nearest sofa and called the doctors who were on duty at the residence."

The channel said that medics "arrived within a few minutes, but could not immediately examine the President".

This was due to him suffering "oncology of the gastrointestinal tract, as a result of which he already experiences serious problems with digestion" - and the fall caused an "involuntary defecation".

"Before the examination, the doctors escorted the President to the bathroom and helped to clean up."

The report said: "After a complete examination, a bruise of the coccyx and soft tissues was diagnosed," Daily Mail reported.

"Nothing critical was diagnosed and the bruising was treated with painkillers. An investigation is to be carried out into what provoked the 'fall'," it said.