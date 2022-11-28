Red Planet Day 2022: Interesting facts about Mars

NEW DELHI: Mars, also known as the Red Planet due to its soil's colour, is the fourth planet from the Sun and Earth's neighbour which holds the potential to possibly host the humankind some day.

The humans have long tried to explore the mysteries of Mars, and Red Planet Day is annually celebrated to remember the launch of Mariner 4, the first spacecraft to arrive on Mars, on November 28, 1964.

The Mariner 4 spacecraft was constructed to gather data during fly-bys and transmit that information back to Earth. The spacecraft completed a fly-by of the red planet after almost eight months of journey, on July 14, 1965.

Named after the Roman God of War, Mars, which even though has a thin atmosphere composed primarily of carbon dioxide, still holds humanity's fascination centuries after its discovery.

So, on this special day, let's look at some interesting facts about the Red Planet.