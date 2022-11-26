'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES: 'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct, South Korean judicial officials say. The 78-year-old is accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017, officials said, reports bbc.com.
O has denied the allegation, local media report. He became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a series after his performance in the chart-topping Netflix thriller earlier this year.
The alleged victim first filed a complaint with the police against O in December last year, according to Yonhap news agency.
But the case was closed in April without a charge being brought against O. The prosecution has now reopened the investigation "at the request of the victim," the agency reports. O has now been charged without detention, it adds. Following the charge, Seoul's culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring O, reports bbc.com.
'Squid Game', Netflix's most popular series of all time - is a thriller series which tells the story of debt-ridden people competing for a huge cash prize in a deadly series of children's games.
O plays the oldest participant in the survival competition.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android