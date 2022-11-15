G 20 Summit: PM Modi, US President Biden share warm hug at Bali

The two leaders will participate in the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security today. PM Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier today, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the venue. Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday night, PM Modi was received a traditional welcome.

"Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" the prime minister tweeted.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'. As part of the G20 Summit Agenda- Three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation.