Zardari condemns Imran for ‘spewing venom’ against institutions

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan President and Co-chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, on Saturday accused PTI Chairperson Imran Khan of 'spewing venom' against state institutions, according to a media report.

Zardari strongly condemned Khan for "crossing every line" to spread chaos in the country, according to a statement posted on the official PPP Twitter account, Express Tribune reported.

"This person cares neither about the wellbeing of the country, nor of its institutions," said the PPP leader, adding that Khan "sees nothing but power".

Zardari added that the survival of the country depends on the survival of its institutions and any attack on them "will not be tolerated".

The former President noted that the country and its institutions have fought the 'common enemy' since 1947, and will continue to do so, Express Tribune reported.

"This time, the enemy has attacked us from within," he said, making a veiled reference to Khan.

He added that the martyrs and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army will never be forgotten and such ploys made by the 'enemy' will be defeated.

Zardari's statement came following the assassination attempt on Khan on November 3, in which he sustained bullet injuries in the leg.

In a video message on Friday, Khan had alleged that three persons -- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer -- were behind the attack.

The former Prime Minister also asked his party workers and supporters to continue protesting against the assassination attempt until the three "accused" persons resign.

He said the resignations of the three, who "control all agencies", was necessary for an impartial probe.

"Never compromise on your independence. Protest is your right," Khan said, as he urged his supporters to "fully participate" in the protest to demand the resignation of the three "suspects".

"I will take to the streets immediately after recovering and will give a call for [march towards] Islamabad," the PTI Chairman said. He also asked the Army chief to make the 'senior military official' concerned resign, Express Tribune reported.