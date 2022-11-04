"Four people plotted to kill me, I have a video...": Imran Khan

PAKISTAN: A day after he was shot in the leg during an attempt on his life, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that "four people plotted to kill him behind closed doors" and he has a video which will be released "if something happens" to him. The Pakistan-e-Tehreek Chairman, who addressed party workers and people from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, also said "there were two people" and if they had "synchronised" he would not have been saved.

"Four people plotted to kill me behind closed doors. I've a video with me, if something happens to me, the video will be released," Imran Khan said. Imran Khan said he was suddenly hit by bullets and started to fall down.

"That day when I was in the container, I was suddenly hit by bullets in my legs and I started falling down. There were two people, if they would have synchronised then I wouldn't have been saved," he said. Imran Khan said he was "hit by four bullets."

"A day before going to the rally, I knew that assassination was being planned against me either in Wazirabad or Gujrat in Punjab province," Khan said, as he explained the sequence of events during the televised address. He repeated the foreign conspiracy claims against the US over PTI-led government's "independent foreign policy" when it was in power. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in April this year through vote of no confidence.

Khan said his government would have never lost the no-trust move. "...But they (the coalition leaders) used the money to become successful," he said. He alleged that both the foreign funding cases and Toshakhana cases, lodged against him, are mere tactics to subdue him. Imran Khan was attacked near his container in Punjab province during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday. He sustained injuries on his leg and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The PTI leaders said that Imran Khan's condition is stable and he is out of danger.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders said on Thursday that Imran Khan believes that the attack on him in which bullets were fired was carried out at the behest of three people including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, country's Interior Minister and a top ISI General and his remarks were based on information he had received. "A short while ago, Imran Khan told us to issue this statement on his behalf. He believes there are three people on whose behest this was done- Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Maj Gen Faisal. He said he was receiving information and is saying this on that basis," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal said.

Asad demanded that all three people -- the premier, the interior minister, and the senior military officer -- should be removed from their offices. The police said that seven people were injured and a person was killed during the firing incident. The suspected shooter who opened fire during the rally was caught by police where he admitted that he wanted to kill Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public."

"I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan when he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," the shooter said in a video shared on social media. Answering questions on any accomplices, the shooter said, "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle's shop. He has a motorcycle showroom."

Last week, Imran Khan had started the long march towards Islamabad and targeted the country's spy chief, accusing him of holding a "political presser".