Macao issues 3rd-highest warning for tropical cyclone Nalgae

People moving a vehicle in a marooned area.
MACAO: The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has issued the third-highest storm warning for the tropical cyclone Nalgae and issued a blue storm surge warning.

The bureau said the storm is expected to be very near Macao on Thursday, bringing with it rain, reports Xinhua news agency.

It urged residents to take preventive measures against waterlogging.

Macao Marine and Water Bureau said all marine transport has been cancelled.

Nucleic acid testing stations across the city have suspended operation, said the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Cenre.

Three bridges linking the Macao Peninsula and Taipa-Coloane, and the Lotus Bridge that connects Taipa-Coloane and Hengqin Island of Zhuhai, have been shut down due to safety concerns.

Classes in Macao's kindergartens and primary schools have been cancelled.

