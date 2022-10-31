World

'UK PM Sunak's decision not to attend COP27 under review'

Last week Sunak said he was focusing on pressing domestic matters, and his office said he was not expected to travel to the event in Egypt.
Rishi Sunak
Rishi SunakReuters
Reuters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision not to attend the COP27 climate summit is under review and will depend on progress being made on preparation for a budget statement due on Nov. 17, his spokesman said on Monday.

