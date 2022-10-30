World

5 killed, 28 injured as bus falls into gorge in Nepal

The bus, proceeding towards Manakamana Temple in Gorkha district from Hungi in Palpa district
Representative Image
Representative ImageIANS
IANS

KATHMANDU: At least five people were killed and 28 others injured when a bus, they were travelling in, pluged into a gorge in Nepal's Nawalparsai district on Sunday.

The bus, proceeding towards Manakamana Temple in Gorkha district from Hungi in Palpa district, met with the accident at 3 a.m., The Kathmandu Post reported quoting police.

The injured were rushed to Narayani Community hospital.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Killed
five people
Nawalparsai
Manakamana Temple
Narayani Community hospital
Kathmandu Post
Palpa district
gorge

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in