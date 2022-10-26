Unilever recalls dry shampoo, including Dove, over cancer risks

MARYLAND: Unilever Unites States recalled popular brands of aerosol products like dry shampoo, and Dove products after potentially elevated levels of Benzene were found in them.

According to the company’s announcement on October 18 and published by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 21, Unilever’s recall pertains to products made prior to October 2021.

“Unilever United States today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemme due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.”

“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources,” Unilever said in the notice posted by FDA on its website.

“Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall,” the notice read further.

Now, the retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves.

“The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves,” the company added.