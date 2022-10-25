‘Over 29K migrants died trying to reach Europe’

ROME: More than 29,000 migrants have died trying to reach Europe since 2014, with 5,000 deaths in the last two years, the International Organisation for Migration said in a report on Tuesday.
The UN agency’s Missing Migrants Project spoke of “increasing numbers of deaths seen on routes across the Mediterranean, on land borders to Europe and within the continent.”
The deadliest migration route continues to be the Central Mediterranean.
