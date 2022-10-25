World

‘Over 29K migrants died trying to reach Europe’

The deadliest migration route continues to be the Central Mediterranean.
Bodies are disembarked on the tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, Oct. 21, 2022. More than 29,000 migrants have died trying to reach Europe since 2014, with 5,000 deaths in the last two years, the International Organization for Migration said in a report.
Bodies are disembarked on the tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, Oct. 21, 2022. More than 29,000 migrants have died trying to reach Europe since 2014, with 5,000 deaths in the last two years, the International Organization for Migration said in a report.AP
Dt Next Bureau

ROME: More than 29,000 migrants have died trying to reach Europe since 2014, with 5,000 deaths in the last two years, the International Organisation for Migration said in a report on Tuesday.

The UN agency’s Missing Migrants Project spoke of “increasing numbers of deaths seen on routes across the Mediterranean, on land borders to Europe and within the continent.”

The deadliest migration route continues to be the Central Mediterranean.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Europe
Migrants
Report
Deaths
UN agency
migrants died
International Organisation for Migration
Central Mediterranea

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in