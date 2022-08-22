Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Qatar on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Qatar on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to the Gulf country, the Foreign Office announced on Monday.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, has invited the Prime Minister who would be accompanied by a high-level delegation on this first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April, the FO said.

''During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership,'' it said, adding that the two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The focus of parleys would be on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

While in Doha, the Prime Minister will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 Pakistanis.